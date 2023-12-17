The Slow Mo Guys film the speed of light at 10 trillion frames per second [Video] » Science News

Font: Pixabay/markuspiske

If you are passionate about space, physics and technology, you most likely already know the famous YouTubers’Slow Mo Guys’, known for filming e.g. guns firing bullets at other bullets, to Will Smith wielding a large flamethrower in slow motion, and so on.

After more than ten years of filming, now, the group of guys wanted to reach the pinnacle by filming something truly special and the fastest that human beings have ever known. It is light and travels at the absolute speed limit of the Universe: precisely 300,000 kilometers per second. However, to achieve this they had to use special equipment that they found at CalTecha private university located in the city of Pasadena, California.

Fonte: The Slow Mo Guys

IFLScience reports the words of the Slow Mo Guys in the video: “We shot at very high frame rates. We’re talking about half a millionwhich is not to be underestimated. Their camera makes 10 trillion frames per second. Accurately, that’s 20 million times faster than we’ve ever shot on this channel.”

The postdoctoral scholar Peng Wangwho assisted YuoTubers in the compressed ultrafast photography department, with this frame rate, assured them that they could see the light speed. Or, rather, that they would have seen the light move the length of a bottle in 2,000 picoseconds of footage.

The team explains that the camera only detects the light itself, with the bottle being superimposed afterwards. The result is still incredible: it captures light as it moves at 10 trillion frames per second.