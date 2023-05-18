Sheikh Rasheed also started teasing Imran Khan

Ahmed Khalil Jazem:

Sheikh Rasheed, who made strong statements in favor of the PTI chief, has also started avoiding Imran Khan by sensing the direction of the wind. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had kept silent even before the heartbreaking events of May 9. And now he is hiding along with his nephew Sheikh Rashid. Although both of them had adopted the role of leaders in the so-called revolution of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

It should be noted that NAB has summoned Sheikh Rasheed on May 24 in connection with the case of 190 million pounds from National Crime Agency UK. Whereas, after the police raids to arrest Sheikh Rashid in Lal Haveli, a video statement of Sheikh Rashid from an unknown location came out two days ago. In which he accused the police raid on his mother’s house and said that these are all acts of revenge.

Analysts say that this attitude of Sheikh Rashid is not the same. This is the same Sheikh Rasheed, who used to incite people in Imran Khan’s rallies to set fire to the parliament, burn their houses, let no one escape, etc. All this is on the record. After the recent sabotage of PTI, Sheikh Rasheed’s move to the back foot is not surprising. Because for a few months, Imran Khan was not giving a lift to Sheikh Rashid. This is the reason why the distance between Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan has increased.

Sources close to Sheikh Rashid say that Sheikh Rashid is busy trying to distance himself completely from the May 9 issue. Because he had parted ways with Tehreek-e-Insaaf for the past few months. On the one hand, Sheikh Rasheed had some reservations regarding the distribution of tickets in Rawalpindi, which he conveyed to Imran Khan. But no response was given to them. The gates of Zaman Park had been closed on Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. He was given a message that you should not visit Zaman Park.

Similarly, Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew was also not getting any lift in Tehreek-e-Insaf. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been convinced by his close friends that becoming the “spoon” of Tehreek-e-Insaf has caused a lot of damage to his political reputation. After May 9, the situation has worsened for Toshikh Rasheed. And now they are reluctant to openly support PTI.

Sources further said that the distance between Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan was already there. But some righteous leaders also left no stone unturned to clear Sheikh Rasheed’s identity. Especially Sheikh Rashid, who is doing more aggressive politics than Imran Khan, had an impression that Sheikh Rashid could cause irreparable damage to Tehreek-e-Insaf. This was also told to his nephew by a close relative of Imran Khan. Who said that there is no soft corner for Sheikh Rasheed and his nephew in Tehreek-e-Insaf now.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid, who has been called the politician of gate number four, now that path has also been completely closed for Sheikh Rashid. Those circles of gate number four or five who used to hold Sheikh Rashid’s hand in every difficult time. He is now not responding to any message from Sheikh Rasheed. Now NAB has also summoned Sheikh Rasheed. Because at that time Sheikh Rasheed was a minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet. When the £190m issue came up and the whole cabinet signed off on a sealed envelope. Sheikh Rasheed and his nephew are trying to somehow separate themselves from the corruption allegations of Tehreek-e-Insaf. But for now it doesn’t seem possible for both of them.

NAB has summoned May 24 in the 190 million pound case, file photo