Belgrano-Workshops: Losada versus Herrera

Nahuel Losada and Guido Herrera have been very important for the pursuit of the respective objectives that Belgrano (sixth position shared with Rosario Central and in the Copa Sudamericana zone) and Talleres (is third, in positions for Libertadores 2024) for the season. The level of both has been reflected in the incidence they have had in keeping their teams in the game, be it from their own 0 to the minimum advantage or disadvantage.

The sky-blue goalkeeper has a total of 9 undefeated hurdles (Racing, River, Central Córdoba, Arsenal, Unión, Huracán, Gimnasia LP, Newell’s and Atlético Tucumán) in 16 games, of which there were nine of his team’s 10 total victories. He suffered 13 falls, the third record for the fewest hurdles beaten out of the 28 participants.

In most of the games he was gravitating and his errors have been very specific, for example, the last Sunday in which Belgrano fell 2-0 at La Bombonera and Losada was wrong in the goal by Martín Payero.

The albiazul captain kept zero in his goal in five games (Atlético Tucumán, Central Córdoba, Barracas, Instituto, San Lorenzo), which allowed four wins for a Talleres that added nine times three. Like Losada, the mistakes have been minimal, such as the 0-1 loss for Estudiantes since Benjamín Rolheiser’s left foot hit the post he was covering. The total record of 15 falls, places the Talleres goal in seventh position among those with fewer goals.

Those data are part of a comprehensive analysis reflected in these numbers shared below.

