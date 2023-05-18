German Medical Association

The 127th German Doctors’ Day today in Essen Dr. Klaus Reinhardt re-elected President of the German Medical Association (BÄK). The 62-year-old general practitioner from Bielefeld will be at the head of the German medical profession for another four years.

Reinhardt called for a real paradigm shift in health policy. “The political approach of anchoring commercial competition under planned economy guidelines has failed mercilessly. The health care system is not a cost factor, but essential for our society. And that’s why I fight for the topic of health to be discussed in a forward-looking way like the topic of climate”, he said. Under his leadership, the medical profession will demand a change of course from politics, away from state dirigisme of detailed specifications, the culture of mistrust, towards a culture of freelance work that is carried by responsibility.

Reinhardt has been a specialist in general medicine for 29 years. He has been chairman of the Hartmannbund for twelve years, president of the German Medical Association for four years and chairman of the fee schedule committee there since 2016.

In the first ballot, Reinhardt was able to defeat his competitor from the board of the German Medical Association, Dr. Susanne Johna, enforce.

After the election of the BÄK President, the two Vice Presidents of the German Medical Association will be elected later in the day. In addition, the Doctors’ Day voted on filling the two offices as an additional doctor on the board of the German Medical Association.

