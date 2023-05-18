Generics are too expensive

Generics are half as expensive abroad as in Switzerland – the health insurance association demands annual price reviews The prices for patent-protected medicines moved at the European level last year. However, generics still cost almost half as much abroad. The health insurance association locates a savings potential of one billion Swiss francs.

Buying generics is significantly more expensive in Germany than abroad. Keystone

Anyone who is ill has to dig deeper into their pockets for medicines here in Germany than abroad – but a little less deeply than before. The differences in ex-factory prices for medicines have narrowed slightly, as shown by a joint analysis by the pharmaceutical association Interpharma and the health insurance association Santésuisse. In the case of patent-protected original medicines, the difference was 5 percent last year compared to 9 percent in the previous year.