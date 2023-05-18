Generics are too expensive

Generics are half as expensive abroad as in Switzerland – the health insurance association demands annual price reviews
The prices for patent-protected medicines moved at the European level last year. However, generics still cost almost half as much abroad. The health insurance association locates a savings potential of one billion Swiss francs.
Anyone who is ill has to dig deeper into their pockets for medicines here in Germany than abroad – but a little less deeply than before. The differences in ex-factory prices for medicines have narrowed slightly, as shown by a joint analysis by the pharmaceutical association Interpharma and the health insurance association Santésuisse. In the case of patent-protected original medicines, the difference was 5 percent last year compared to 9 percent in the previous year.