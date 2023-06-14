Home » was loading CNG, there was a deflagration and resulted in burns
Entertainment

was loading CNG, there was a deflagration and resulted in burns

by admin
was loading CNG, there was a deflagration and resulted in burns

A woman suffered burns on her face and arms when she was hit by an explosion that occurred shortly after loading CNG into her private vehicle at a gas station in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood, in the Capital. It all happened this Thursday during siesta hours.

The victim, Laura Maldonado (42), should have received care from an ambulance from the 107 emergency service, police sources reported.

Regarding the episode, experts from the Fire Department will initiate an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

It all happened on Wednesday after 2:00 p.m. at a station located on Francisco de Quevedo and Juan B. Justo, in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood.

Police sources indicated that Maldonado arrived in his gray Renault Logan and loaded CNG.

The woman would later recount that, after finishing the action, she felt an “explosion in the trunk” of the car where the gas pipe is. Upon opening the trunk, and in circumstances that will be investigated, she was affected by a flare on her face, skull and arms.

A crew of firefighters arrived at the scene after a few minutes and the uniformed managed to put out the flames. There was damage to the trunk and to the rear seats of the vehicle.

See also  Gulinaza responded: I'm not a mistress, what happened to her - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

how is it and what does it cause

It yields but does not loosen: inflation in...

Neighbors and merchants organize a march to demand...

Joaquín Correa will not continue at Inter Milan...

Grabois said that he will leave the FdT...

Disney announced that several sequels of “Avatar” will...

With the inflation data and the closing of...

Every day of my life I ask to...

Mimo, the show at the Monza racetrack is...

The strength is out of the circle!Sihoo Doro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy