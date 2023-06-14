was loading CNG, there was a deflagration and resulted in burns

A woman suffered burns on her face and arms when she was hit by an explosion that occurred shortly after loading CNG into her private vehicle at a gas station in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood, in the Capital. It all happened this Thursday during siesta hours.

The victim, Laura Maldonado (42), should have received care from an ambulance from the 107 emergency service, police sources reported.

Regarding the episode, experts from the Fire Department will initiate an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

It all happened on Wednesday after 2:00 p.m. at a station located on Francisco de Quevedo and Juan B. Justo, in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood.

Police sources indicated that Maldonado arrived in his gray Renault Logan and loaded CNG.

The woman would later recount that, after finishing the action, she felt an “explosion in the trunk” of the car where the gas pipe is. Upon opening the trunk, and in circumstances that will be investigated, she was affected by a flare on her face, skull and arms.

A crew of firefighters arrived at the scene after a few minutes and the uniformed managed to put out the flames. There was damage to the trunk and to the rear seats of the vehicle.