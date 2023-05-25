Natural Gas service restored in various sectors of Pereira

The company Efigas officially announced the restoration of the Natural Gas service in multiple areas of the city of Pereira. Alfonso López, Popular Modelo, La Enseñanza, La Aurora, Kennedy, Santander Avenue, Cámbulos, La Libre, Berlin, Andes, La Julia, Los Alpes, Los Rosales, Villa Vicencio and La Florida, as well as for users of the Arboleda shopping center , Parque la Rebeca and the nearby neighborhoods, are the first to receive the supply of this vital resource.

We confirm that the Natural Gas service has already been restored in the areas of: Alfonso Lopez, Popular Modelo, La Enseñanza, La Aurora, Kennedy, Avenida Santander, Cámbulos. Our hotline of 018000966344 #FirstLifeAndSafety #Efigas #ThereAlways – Efigas Official (@efigas_oficial) May 25, 2023

We confirm that the Natural Gas service has already been restored in the areas of: Libre, Berlín, Andes, La Julia, Los Alpes, Los Rosales, Villa Vicencio, La Florida. Our hotline of 018000966344 #FirstLifeAndSafety #Efigas #ThereAlways – Efigas Official (@efigas_oficial) May 25, 2023

We confirm that the Natural Gas service has already been restored in the areas of: CC Arboleda, Parque la Rebeca and nearby neighborhoods. Our hotline of 018000966344 #FirstLifeAndSafety #Efigas #ThereAlways – Efigas Official (@efigas_oficial) May 25, 2023

According to the company, hUntil now, the service has been restored in 8 municipalities: Armenia, Tebaida, Manizales, Villamaría, Chinchiná, Palestina, Santa Rosa and Pereira. Thus, in Caldas 70% of users already have natural gas, in Quindío the 69%; Meanwhile in Risaralda still lacks 65%.