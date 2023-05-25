Home » Natural Gas service restored in various sectors of Pereira
Natural Gas service restored in various sectors of Pereira

The company Efigas officially announced the restoration of the Natural Gas service in multiple areas of the city of Pereira. Alfonso López, Popular Modelo, La Enseñanza, La Aurora, Kennedy, Santander Avenue, Cámbulos, La Libre, Berlin, Andes, La Julia, Los Alpes, Los Rosales, Villa Vicencio and La Florida, as well as for users of the Arboleda shopping center , Parque la Rebeca and the nearby neighborhoods, are the first to receive the supply of this vital resource.

According to the company, hUntil now, the service has been restored in 8 municipalities: Armenia, Tebaida, Manizales, Villamaría, Chinchiná, Palestina, Santa Rosa and Pereira. Thus, in Caldas 70% of users already have natural gas, in Quindío the 69%; Meanwhile in Risaralda still lacks 65%.

