Navy rescued 30 Asian migrants in Cabo Tiburón, Chocó

One nautical mile from Cabo Tiburón in the department of Chocó, Colombian Navy Coast Guard units managed to save the lives of 30 Asian migrants, including four women, who were transported in an unauthorized vessel with the intention of crossing the border with Panama.

The event occurred in the development of maritime patrol and control operations, thanks to the timely deployment of a Rapid Reaction Unit of the Urabá Coast Guard Station, which managed to detect a suspicious vessel that was navigating the waters of the Gulf of Urabá.

When carrying out the maritime interdiction, it was found that the motor vessel was manned by three Colombians who were illegally transporting the 30 people of Chinese nationality, in breach of current maritime regulations.

The vessel was not authorized and did not have the minimum security conditions to go to sea, for which reason it was towed by the uniformed officers to the dock of the Urabá Coast Guard Station in Turbo – Antioquia.

In a safe harbor, the health status of the rescued foreigners was verified, who were later made available to Colombian Migration, while the three individuals who were carrying the boat were captured and made available to the competent authorities.

The Colombian Navy, through the Caribbean Naval Force, will continue to carry out control operations at sea to counteract the transnational crime of migrant smuggling, ensuring the safety and well-being of the entire population in this region of the country and complying with its mission to safeguard human life at sea.

