Nayib Bukele will again seek the presidency of El Salvador

The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, has presented his candidacy with the aim of seeking re-election in the upcoming 2024 elections, as revealed by the ruling party Nuevas Ideas (NI) on Monday.

Through a statement on its official Twitter account, Nuevas Alternativas informed the Salvadoran people that both President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa have officially registered as pre-candidates for the positions of President and Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, representing the party largest in the country’s history.

The 41-year-old Bukele’s announcement to seek re-election came in September 2022, after the Supreme Court of Justice issued a resolution in mid-2021 that allowed immediate presidential re-election, which generated a wide debate about the legality of this measure.

Both Bukele and Ulloa will participate in the internal elections that will take place on July 9, where the party’s official candidates for the February 2024 presidential elections will be defined.

The date of the presidential and legislative elections is scheduled for February 4 of next year, while the municipal and Parlacen elections will take place on March 3, 2024.

In a recent push by the Bukele government, Congress approved reforms to the laws to reduce the number of seats in Congress from 84 to 60, as well as to reduce the number of municipalities in the 14 departments of the country from 262 to 44. These measures will come into force from May of next year.

The fight against criminal groups has been a priority for the Bukele government, and it has been sustained through an emergency regime. The latest extension of said regime, was approved by Congress in mid-June. Under this measure, around 70,000 suspected gang members have been imprisoned.

