NBA Sacramento Fox, Season Clutch Player of the Year

A Sacramento player has won a major award for the first time in 13 years.

[새크라멘토=AP/뉴시스] Dieron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. 2023.04.19.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Myung-dong = American Professional Basketball (NBA) Sacramento Kings’ Dieron Fox was selected as the Clutch Player of the Year for the 2022-2023 season.

The NBA Secretariat announced on the 19th (Korean time) that Fox was selected as the winner as a result of the media panel’s voting for the first Jerry West Award.

The final candidates were Fox, Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), and Demar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls).

With 5 points for the first place vote, 3 points for the second place vote, and 1 point for the third place vote, Fox received 91 first place votes, 1 second place vote, and 2 third place votes, totaling 460 points, taking first place in the vote.

Butler received one first-place vote, 24 second-place votes, and 27 third-place votes to finish second with 104 points, followed by DeRozan with 80 points.

Unlike other awards, the Jerry West Award is voted on by a media panel after selecting candidates through NBA coaches’ votes.

Fox, a Sacramento player, became the first major winner in 13 years after Tyrek Evans won the Rookie of the Year award in the 2009-2010 season.

Fox scored 194 clutch points in 39 games this season, ranking first in this category. DeRozan was second with 159 points and Butler was third with 151 points.

A clutch situation in the NBA is the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter or overtime when the score is within 5 points.

Sacramento recorded 48 wins and 34 losses in the regular league this season and placed third in the Western Conference.

Sacramento, who entered the playoffs after receiving the third seed in the Western Conference, captured both the first and second games in the first round of the playoffs (best of 7) against the Golden State Warriors, who were ranked 6th in the regular season.

The award is the second major individual award announced by the NBA this season. Previously, Jaron Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies won the Best Defensive Award on the 18th (Korean time).

The schedule for announcing awards such as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Skill Development Award, and Rookie Award has not yet been revealed.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]