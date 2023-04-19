Peasants would have been forced by Iván Mordisco to go to the Llanos del Yarí

Nearly 1,200 peasants arrived at an area known as La Casa Roja, in the Llanos del Yarí, department of Caquetá, where the commanders of the self-styled Central General Staff of the Farc-EP defined the position of all the fronts regarding the possible start of negotiations. of peace with the national government.

That place is emblematic for the former Farc guerrilla, because from there “Mono Jojoy” led the Eastern Bloc and also there the last conference of the guerrilla group took place, in which the agreement signed with the government of Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, better known by public opinion as alias Iván Mordisco, head of the Farc dissidents, arrived at that site, aboard a luxurious pickup truck (Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara) and a Tavor 21 assault rifle, manufactured in Israel, with the capacity to fire 900 cartridges per minute.

He himself would have given the order to remove the peasants from their homes and force them to go to the act in which it was announced that the talks table between the EMC and the national government would be set up on May 16. “There was an order issued by the GAOr E JBS (Jorge Briceño Suárez) where they told each president of the JAC that they had to select five inhabitants per neighborhood to attend an indigenous guard training in the savannah of the Yarí village of San Vicente del Caguan”, indicated Military Intelligence sources.

With that order, around 120 peasants from the municipalities of Paujil, Doncello and Cartagena del Chairá, Caquetá, traveled to get to the meeting. The presidents of the Community Action boards of the municipalities of Balboa, Tambo and Argelia were also forced to attend. “He had to go. Whoever did not go knows that the consequences are to leave the territory or pay the fine,” said a farmer, whose identity was not revealed.

There is no official figure for the number of attendees to the event, but the authorities reported that it is estimated that there were around 1,200, based on observations at the reference points through which they passed (Muelle Madera; Las Marimbas village, in the Toll sector ; El Edén; Los Espejos; Chipa; Puerto Betania, and Villalobos).

Who is Iván Mordisco? The head of the Farc dissidents that the Duque government announced as discharged

Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias Iván Mordisco, is the top commander of the Farc dissidents after the death of alias Gentil Duarte in Venezuela; he is remembered for being one of the first members of the former FARC that opposed the peace process in 2016.

For this reason, along with more deserters from the peace process, they decided to form the self-proclaimed First Front, and with it, form the first dissidents of the guerrilla group with a presence in Guaviare, Vaupés, Meta, Caquetá and Vichada. This was made up of the majority of members of the front 1 of the former Farc, who, being led by Iván Mordisco, did not join the demobilized guerrillas.

Alias ​​Iván Mordisco has been involved in criminal activities for more than 20 years after joining the FARC-EP, where he started out as a private but quickly advanced thanks to his skills as a sniper and explosives officer. In 2008 he was commissioned for a year as commander of the 1st front after the capture of Gerardo Aguilar, alias César.

In 2012, he was appointed Commander-in-Chief of Front 1, a role from which he complied with the orders of superiors within the guerrilla group; however, he also stood out for strongly opposing peace negotiations with the national government,

This was confirmed in 2016 when Iván Mordisco sent a letter to the FARC Secretariat in Cuba, in which he confirmed that Front 1 of the guerrilla group would not be part of what was agreed during the peace process, thus becoming one of the most important dissidents in the south of the country.

Reappearance of alias Iván Mordisco

The presence of someone who was one of the first deserters from the peace process agreed upon during the government of Juan Manuel Santos, surprised public opinion, since there was still doubt as to whether this person was alive, since on 15 On July 2022, the former Defense Minister during the government of Iván Duque, Diego Molano, announced that alias Iván Mordisco had been discharged as part of “Operation Jupiter.”

However, on September 20, 2022, the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, revealed that alias Iván Mordisco was alive, and had been part of the meetings in which government emissaries met with leaders of the residual groups. of the FARC.

This information was confirmed on September 23, 2022, when Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández publicly reappeared in a video in which the FARC dissidents referred to the ‘Total Peace’ project proposed by President Gustavo Petro, in this recording Iván Mordisco He affirmed the commitment of the armed group to start a peace process, affirming that they had ordered their men to avoid any confrontation with the Military Forces.

“We reaffirm our commitment to engage in frank dialogues in search of solutions to the social and armed conflict of decades”, are part of the words of Iván Mordisco during his speech in the video. with Infobae

