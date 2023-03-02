During a private conference with shareholders, the vice president of Meta’s VR division, Mark Rabkin, reported that the sales Of Meta Quest they are close to 20 million units in the world, which puts the viewer in line with the results obtained so far by Xbox Series X | S, at least according to unofficial information.

It is not clear whether the data provided by Rabkin concerns only the Meta Quest 2 or also the previous model, since it does not seem to be specified, but it is still a remarkable result for a VR viewer, considering how the technology is still considered niche and its most famous competitor, PlayStation VR, reportedly sold just over 5 million despite PS4’s huge installed base.

However, it is probable that a large part of these 20 million are Meta Quest 2, given that already in March 2021 the new viewer had exceeded the amount of sales recorded by the previous model. Considering that Meta Quest 2 was launched in 2020 and also underwent a significant price increase of 100 dollars/euro last year, the result obtained is quite impressive and places Meta Quest as a platform that can be considered almost a competitor to the traditional consoles.

In fact, the latest unofficial data from an analyst puts the Xbox Series X|S at 18.5 million units sold so far, not far from Meta Quest’s run in a very similar time period. Quest 2, although it is not clear how much the data relates to this model.

From the internal presentation also comes the forecast of the launch of Meta Quest 3 for 2023, which should be a low-cost and more accessible viewer, while another “high-end” model is planned for the future, still not better defined.