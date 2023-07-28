Home » Nearly 30 students of the Colegio Ondas del Caribe are intoxicated after eating chicken in poor condition
by admin
A disturbing case of poisoning has affected nearly 30 students of the Colegio Ondas del Caribe in Santa Marta.

According to reports, the minors were intoxicated after consuming food that apparently was found in bad shape in the district educational institution.

A mother reported that her 12-year-old son expressed stomach upset after eating lunch at the educational institution. When asked what she had eaten, the minor mentioned that spaghetti with chicken. Concerned when she saw that the child began to vomit, her mother decided to go immediately to the nearest health post.

Other parents also reported that their children they had had lunch at approximately 1:30 PM and a short time later they began to present symptoms of intoxication. Alarmed by the situation, they took the minors to the Bastidas care center, where some of them are currently being treated, while others await medical attention.

Local authorities are investigating the source of the poisoning and conducting tests to determine the precise cause of the incident.

