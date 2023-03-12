During his visit, the governor spoke about the concern about the prices of construction materials that could influence the project.

A new addition of resources to the construction project of the Las Mercedes Educational Institution announced the governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López to the community of Nátaga. From $4.5 billion he would initially put up, he has now increased to a further $1.4 billion.

In a recent visit to the Municipality of Nátaga, the departmental government made important announcements to this community that received it with the mayor of this town. “The Las Mercedes Educational Institution of the Municipality of Nátaga is an infrastructure project that was worth $5.800 million, and I know the mayor had committed himself, with great effort, thanks to a debt he made and where the councilors were, and they managed to complete $1,300 million and I told them that I put $4.500 million, and the money is already there,” said the departmental president.

“We have a problem and it is that so much time has passed and everything increased, materials, iron, cement, labor, and now we are short of about $1.4 billion. And now here we are going to commit to this shortfall because we believe that education is essential in the development of any territory, ”he added.

For his part, the mayor of Nátaga, Héctor Ángel Amézquita, pointed out that “This is a very important moment. It is the joy of an entire people. We appreciate the generosity of the governor of Huila and of an administration that has always wanted Nátaga to have such important support. We are surprised; We had been projecting that great value that this school costs, which is the only school that will be built in Nátaga. Others will come, but we didn’t have a school”.