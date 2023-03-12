The United States has rejected the claim of the Iranian Foreign Minister, in which he said that a prisoner exchange agreement has been reached between Iran and the United States.

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on Sunday that Washington is committed to the release of Americans imprisoned in Iran, but no such agreement has been reached between the two countries.

According to the British news agency Reuters, the spokesman of the National Security Council said that “the claims of the Iranian authorities that we have reached an agreement to release American citizens illegally imprisoned in Iran are false.”

“Unfortunately, the Iranian authorities will not hesitate to speak up and the latest allegations of brutality will cause more pain for the families of Siamak Namazi, Imad Shargi and Murad Tahbaz,” the spokesman said, referring to the three Iranian-American citizens with dual citizenship. will lead to.’

Iran’s foreign minister claimed Sunday that ‘all preparations are complete’ to implement the stalled prisoner exchange deal with the United States.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Iranian foreign minister’s statement was “another cruel lie that will add to the suffering of (prisoners’) families.”

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

According to the French news agency AFP, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian told the state broadcaster IRNA that “we have reached an agreement regarding the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States in recent days.”

“The agreement was ‘indirectly approved and signed’ last year,” he added in a televised interview.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian also claimed that the US side is finalizing its technical arrangements before implementing the deal.

According to him: ‘In our opinion all preparations are complete. If all goes well on the US side, I hope we will see a prisoner exchange soon.’