There are many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the new episodes of remain with mebroadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 replies at 21:20 with The show of recordswhile on Rai 3 at 20:00 a new appointment with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather like. As far as current events are concerned, space instead for It’s not the arenascheduled at 21:15 on La 7.

Particularly intense evening regarding cinema tonight on TV. At 21:15, TV 8 airs CODA – The signs of the heart, winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture of 2022; to follow, starting at 11.15 pm, the same network broadcasts the night of the Oscars 2023 live, with titles such as Avatar – The way of water, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Warehouse, The spirits of the island ed Everything Everywhere All at Once ready to compete for the most coveted statuettes. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 12, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Stay with me (television series, season 1 episodes 7-8)

11.35pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

11.40pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:50 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:55 – Subheading (current events)

01:25 – Applause (column)

Rai 2

9:00pm – NCIS Los Angeles (TV Series, Season 14 Episode 11)

21:50 – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episode 7)

10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)

01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:05 – Check-Up (directory)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – Robbery in Stockholm (film by Robert Budreau, 2018)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

20:25 – Inside (surveys)

11.55pm – Pressing (sports column)

01:50 – E-Planet (column)

the 7

21:15 – It’s not the arena (current events)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – On air (news)

01:50 – Uozzap (column)

TV 8

21:15 – CODA – The signs of the heart (film by Sian Heder, 2021)

11.15pm – Night of the Oscars (show)

New ones

21:25 – Wife change (real TV)

01:05 – Arrest sex (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The soldier of fortune (film by Pasquale Festa Campanile, 1976)

23:05 – The child thief (film by Gianni Amelio, 1992)

00:55 – A Vigilante (film by Sarah Dagger-Nickson, 2018)

Iris

21:00 – In Darkness (film by Anthony Byrne, 2018)

11:15 pm – North Country – Josey’s story (film by Niki Caro, 2005)

01:40 – Three Days of the Condor (film by Sydney Pollack, 1975)

Cielo

21:15 – Another round (film by Thomas Vinterberg, 2020)

11:30 pm – Fatal obsession (film by Joe D’Amato, 1991)

01:30 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Fire – No way out (film by Alexey Nuzhny, 2020)

23:30 – Pay the Ghost – Evil walks among us (film by Uli Edel, 2015)

01:10 – Game of Death (film di Sebastien Landry e Laurence Morais-Lagace, 2017)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy 7 – The Anthropocene (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

11:05pm – Wonder Room (film by Todd Haynes, 2017)

01:00 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:05 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:30 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.