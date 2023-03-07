In addition to decree 163 on restrictions on the mobility of motorcyclists and minors, the authorities in the capital of Huila prepare a series of strategies to reduce crime in the city and one of them is the program called; “Social environments for coexistence, life and peace”.

“The program is nothing other than, through pedagogy, culture, art, daily expression in the communities, creating environments for those who are prone to crime, to be trained and offering those people who often they fall into crime due to lack of opportunities,” said Raúl Rivera Cortes, Neiva’s government secretary.

Young people will be taken by the hand so that they are trained in the Seine and that they can have the opportunity to access a job and that they can have a new life option.

“We are going to summon the entire productive community, all the chain stores, the entire business so that they help us with contributions to achieve this great purpose that already has the first results,” added Rivera.

The first contribution was obtained with the Dian, which, out of a series of items that are seized by contraband, donated close to $800 million pesos, represented in items such as sneakers, tennis shoes, caps, shorts, fabrics, among others.

According to Rivera Cortés, with these resources and elements they hope to generate ventures where conflicts arise due to lack of opportunities.

“The strategy will be launched at the end of this week and will be extended for the rest of the year. We are going to reach the places indicated by the heat map, after the investigation we have done, it indicates the places in the city where where crime is brewing because the young person is left adrift because of the patch due to the lack of opportunities that the State has not generated for them, those opportunities”, he added.

This is intended to generate a strategic social environment for coexistence and peace.

The program is aimed at young people who lack opportunities.



Talks with the bands

The strategy contemplates rapprochements that have been sought with three of the largest gangs dedicated to crime and with small groups of gangs that are in the process of being formed, the government secretary of the Huilense capital announced.

In the progress that exists with the three organizations considered large, it has an additional ingredient that, if it crystallizes, would translate into a very important balance in the delivery of weapons, which according to the calculations is about 40 firearms and the delivery of a group of young people over 50 who would enter the program.

“And in those that are starting or organizing, about 30 boys could be brought to the program, who are committing crimes today, so they have not manifested it through the dialogue channels that we have established, logically with all prudence, who are available to change one’s life, to give oneself up”, said Raúl Rivera.

Rivera Cortés is clear that the whole process has a link that has always been broken and has not allowed progress, “it is that we have to comply with these guys,” he added.

If we take them to a productive life, it has to be something constant, it cannot be something to take our photo, nor for a media opportunity for training, if not that we are going to have a link between the previous work that we do, generating the climate of social pedagogy.

“At the time of the intervention, work with a team of psychopedagogues, culture, dance, theater and other expressions, to then make the link with the SENA and other educational institutions where they will be trained, until this chain is carried out. at the moment in which the boy is located in a job and thus changes his way of life ”, he closed.

Some 40 firearms could be delivered



Now the expectation revolves around the response and continuity of the program between the parties, who have and have expressed the will to enforce and participate in the program that can be a lifesaver for many young people who are tired of living with their backs to the society that deprives them of opportunities.