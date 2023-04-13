Through social networks Nelson Cano said that he is complying with the people. “We are not an administration of promises, we are an administration of real events,” said the community chief, referring to the fact that the asphalt work on Calle 40 was always used as a political promise by other mayors and candidates who passed through the municipality.

Calle 40 avenue, a historic artery that crosses transversally and cuts the city of Hernandarias in two halves, has always been left aside and abandoned by the municipal authorities.

In the first years of government of the municipal administration of the mayor, Nelson Cano, more than 90% of the asphalt layer is already being covered, with municipal funds, after a part was the work of Itaipu and now again with funds from the commune comes to make the request of years of the residents of the San Ramón and San Ignacio neighborhood a reality.