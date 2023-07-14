Home » Netherlands security is looking for the perpetrator of a stabbing crime
by admin
Friday 14 July 2023 – 12:31

A number of people were seriously injured in a stabbing incident, today, Friday, in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Police said they were looking for a man who injured several people in a house in the city center this morning.

She added that the suspect had a head wound, and the police asked people not to approach the man.

Public broadcaster NOS said the attack took place at a church center housing social institutions.

Amsterdam police stabbing incident

