Home » Neuberger Berman Says European High Yield Can Boost Earnings Over the Year From FinanciaLounge
News

Neuberger Berman Says European High Yield Can Boost Earnings Over the Year From FinanciaLounge

by admin
Neuberger Berman Says European High Yield Can Boost Earnings Over the Year From FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. For Neuberger Berman, European high yield can boost earnings over the course of the year

European high yield defaults could rise but would need to see a very significant increase for investors to experience negative returns

After a 2022 which was archived as the worst of the last 15 years for thehigh yield europeo, at the beginning of this year the orientation of many strategists on the market of this bond asset class was extremely pessimistic. Above all, the growing weight of fundamental risks weighed on the annual outlook.

SEVERAL FACTORS HAVE SUPPORTED THE EUROPEAN HIGH YIELD

“Despite this bearish sentiment, several factors have supported European high yield this year. Among these the contraction of the market, the flows sui category fundsthe increase in yields and the strengthening of economic prospects” is keen to underline Anthony SerpicoSenior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman...

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

See also  The revenge of Grupo Argos

You may also like

SEARCH FOR A WOMAN AND HER 2-YEAR-OLD SON...

Hepatitis: Do you know which is the most...

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘slips’ on the shin guards. At...

Flou confirms a new date to celebrate the...

Colonel Livio Castillo took over as the new...

Diablo 4, developers apologize for the latest patch...

National Army ruled on the situation that occurred...

Admissions in the role of teachers, I was...

Acids obtained from fish are beneficial for lung...

Teen Sentenced to Prison for Self-Induced Abortion and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy