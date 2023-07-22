Neuberger Berman Says European High Yield Can Boost Earnings Over the Year From FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. For Neuberger Berman, European high yield can boost earnings over the course of the year

European high yield defaults could rise but would need to see a very significant increase for investors to experience negative returns

After a 2022 which was archived as the worst of the last 15 years for thehigh yield europeo, at the beginning of this year the orientation of many strategists on the market of this bond asset class was extremely pessimistic. Above all, the growing weight of fundamental risks weighed on the annual outlook.

SEVERAL FACTORS HAVE SUPPORTED THE EUROPEAN HIGH YIELD

“Despite this bearish sentiment, several factors have supported European high yield this year. Among these the contraction of the market, the flows sui category fundsthe increase in yields and the strengthening of economic prospects” is keen to underline Anthony SerpicoSenior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman...

