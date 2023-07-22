Reimbursement of Therapeutic Cannabis Extracts for Pain Therapy: An Important Step Forward

Green light from Lombardy and Emilia Romagna to the reimbursement of some new plant extracts (oil preparations) based on therapeutic cannabis for pain therapy. The treatment, developed by Tilray Medical/FL Group, will be paid for by the two regional health services, covering therapeutic indications including cancer patients, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, anorexia nervosa, HIV infections, pain therapy, and Gilles de la Tourette syndrome.

Chronic pain is a real disease that often accompanies major pathologies and significantly affects patients already suffering from neurodegenerative or oncological conditions. In Italy, there are currently over two million patients who could benefit from therapeutic cannabis-based extracts, according to estimates.

The advantage of using extracts, as highlighted by Tilray Medical/FL Group, is that it provides standardized cannabis-based plant compounds in the form of oils for easy use in pharmacies. These extracts are already “ready to use,” simplifying the preparation process for pharmacists and ensuring continuous therapeutic care for patients.

Alessandro Pastorino from Tilray Medical/FL Group declares, “Tilray Medical’s standardized extracts are a significant innovation in pain therapy, offering easy and continuous administration to patients. In our country, accessing cannabis-based medicines can be challenging, and these extracts represent an important solution to meet the needs of patients.”

The authorization for the reimbursement of these plant extracts by Lombardy and Emilia Romagna’s regional health services is a step forward in providing effective pain management options to patients in need. It demonstrates the recognition of the potential benefits of therapeutic cannabis in alleviating symptoms and improving the quality of life for those suffering from various medical conditions.

The decision by both regional health services reflects a growing acceptance and understanding of the therapeutic properties of cannabis-based medicine. With more regions and countries embracing alternative treatments, the future looks promising for patients seeking pain relief and better healthcare options.

