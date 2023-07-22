Xiaogucheng Village: A Beautiful Success Story of the ‘Ten Thousand Project’ in Zhejiang Province

Title: Xiaogucheng Village Sets an Example of Rural Development through the “Ten Thousand Project”

Date: July 22, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Dong Ying

Xiaogucheng Village in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, has become a prime example of successful rural development through the “Ten Thousand Project.” The picturesque village, with its tea gardens, rice fields, lotus ponds, and village courtyards, has attracted the attention of visitors and government officials alike.

The “Ten Thousand Project” was initiated in Zhejiang Province in 2003 to create thousands of beautiful villages. Over the past two decades, Xiaogucheng Village has achieved remarkable progress. On July 21, a delegation from Heilongjiang Province visited Hangzhou and chose Xiaogucheng Village as an important stop for their inspection.

Lin Guorong, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Xiaogucheng Village and Director of the Village Committee, attributes the village’s success to the implementation of the “Ten Thousand Project.” Through grassroots democratic consultation and the “thousands of villages demonstration, ten thousand villages renovation” approach, Xiaogucheng Village has achieved rapid development.

In 2022, the collective income of Xiaogucheng Village exceeded 10 million yuan, while the per capita net income of farmers reached 52,760 yuan. These figures represent an increase of 31.46 times and 7.8 times respectively compared to 2015.

According to Lin Guorong, the key to their success lies in the principle of “everyone’s affairs are discussed by everyone.” This participatory approach ensures that important decisions are made collectively after thorough discussions among villagers. Lin Guorong emphasized that as the village secretary, he does not make decisions unilaterally but instead considers the viewpoints of the villagers.

An example of this approach is the successful negotiation to lower the high walls and iron gates that hindered the village’s progress. Through deliberations under the camphor tree, village party members and cadres discussed village affairs and submitted their recommendations to the grid and ultimately to the village party committee. This process resulted in the reduction of the high walls in just 83 days.

Apart from creating a beautiful environment, Xiaogucheng Village also focused on transforming it into a flourishing economy. The village achieved this by forming Hangzhou Xiaogucheng Tourism Development Co., Ltd. in 2019 and hiring professional managers to oversee tourism activities. Efforts were made to develop a 4.5-kilometer greenway with various facilities such as rainbow slides, Gulingjing Paradise, barbecue areas, small trains, and go-karts.

This strategic decision and collective efforts have led to a booming tourism industry in Xiaogucheng Village. During the recent three-day “May 1st” holiday, the scenic spot generated nearly 400,000 yuan in revenue. The village also boasts around 40 to 50 homestays and farmhouses, further contributing to the income of local residents.

Lin Guorong highlighted the importance of collective prosperity, stating that “a rich village and a rich household are the real riches.” In 2021, Xiaogucheng Village joined hands with three surrounding villages and established the “Xiaogucheng Village New Community,” creating a mutually beneficial environment for all.

Through the success of Xiaogucheng Village, the “Ten Thousand Project” in Zhejiang Province has demonstrated its potential to transform rural areas. The village’s remarkable achievements stand as an inspiration and an example for other rural regions across China.