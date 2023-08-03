Rowing descent of the Danube, success for the inclusive regatta – Italian hospitals

From Austria to Hungary, crossing Slovakia, for a total of 600 km: it is the “Descent of the Danube by rowing”, an international and inclusive regatta in its fifth edition, which ended yesterday with another success also for the Italy. The route, from Schlögen to Budapest, was in fact completed by 4 boats of 8 with coxswains divided into two groups, also with disabled athletes on board, followed along the way on 2 motorboats by the organizers and staff technicians. For Italy, the Circolo Canottieri 3 Ponti (CC3Ponti) of Rome was present, affiliated to the Fic-Italian Rowing Federation, which conceived and organized the event with the support of the Third Pillar Foundation-International. Alongside the master athletes (over 55), there were also rowers with disabilities on board: Ludovica Tramontin, Luca Agoletto and Daniele Stefanoni from Circolo Canottieri Aniene, the visually impaired athlete Marco Carapacchio from Circolo Canottieri 3 Ponti and the two Austrian rowers, also visually impaired, Nathalie Podda and Michael Supper of the Donauhort Ruderverein in Vienna. Daniela De Blasis, Pararowing (rowing practiced by people with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities) athlete, Daniela De Blasis, took part in the second part of the regatta from Vienna to Budapest with her usual enthusiasm. on the Danube. Among the accompanists Florian Kremslehner, Richard Sellinger and Eszter Hauer. The race was undoubtedly difficult, due to the size of the river, its currents, the numerous locks, the interaction with the many ships that travel along it, the unpredictability of an “adversary” as unstable as the weather.





“If water has a memory – reads a note from Cc3Ponti – that of the Danube reminds us, year after year, of facilitating the fall, among the athletes participating in the Descent, of all barriers: linguistic, personal, physical, related to personal history or to the events that have occurred to each. The crews have learned to know, recognize and support each other, giving life to brilliant performances from the point of view of overcoming fatigue and increasing technical improvement. Simply by passing, while rowing and tackling together obstacles on and off the boat, from inclusion to a relationship, beneficial for all”.



