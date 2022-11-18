One hundred and fifty thousand euros from the Region to cover the costs of the reclamation work that the Municipality of Belluno is preparing to carry out near the departure point of the Nevegal ski lift, immediately upstream from the parking lots. The diesel spill is dated 15 April and is located near the departure point of the chairlift, in the square. Arpav immediately placed absorbent booms to prevent washout in case of rain, while the Municipality placed nylon sheets over the affected area, as the first emergency safety measures. Now the cleanup.

«As part of a measure connected to small reclamation interventions dedicated to the Municipalities», explains the councilor for the Environment Gianpaolo Bottacin, «together with other realities we have also recognized the granting of the contribution for the problem encountered in Nevegal, which highlighted a contamination by hydrocarbons in the land matrix in the area of ​​municipal property”.

The regional contribution will therefore be used for the execution of land reclamation for the return to the legitimate uses of the site. A truly important intervention also for the tourist implications connected to the area, close to reopening for the winter season.

“In a moment of particular difficulty for the municipal coffers”, continues the commissioner, “these regional contributions allow the Municipalities to take a breather and be able to reprogram the savings on spending, which in any case they would have had to support directly, to start other environmental initiatives”.

«The path of attention for the reclamation of the territory continues», concludes Bottacin, «for which in the last two years we have allocated over 40 million euros for large-scale interventions. With the last announcement we had instead focused on small but urgent works, which could be immediately performed».