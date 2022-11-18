Home News Nevegal reclamation, 150 thousand euros from the Region
News

Nevegal reclamation, 150 thousand euros from the Region

by admin
Nevegal reclamation, 150 thousand euros from the Region

One hundred and fifty thousand euros from the Region to cover the costs of the reclamation work that the Municipality of Belluno is preparing to carry out near the departure point of the Nevegal ski lift, immediately upstream from the parking lots. The diesel spill is dated 15 April and is located near the departure point of the chairlift, in the square. Arpav immediately placed absorbent booms to prevent washout in case of rain, while the Municipality placed nylon sheets over the affected area, as the first emergency safety measures. Now the cleanup.

«As part of a measure connected to small reclamation interventions dedicated to the Municipalities», explains the councilor for the Environment Gianpaolo Bottacin, «together with other realities we have also recognized the granting of the contribution for the problem encountered in Nevegal, which highlighted a contamination by hydrocarbons in the land matrix in the area of ​​municipal property”.

The regional contribution will therefore be used for the execution of land reclamation for the return to the legitimate uses of the site. A truly important intervention also for the tourist implications connected to the area, close to reopening for the winter season.

“In a moment of particular difficulty for the municipal coffers”, continues the commissioner, “these regional contributions allow the Municipalities to take a breather and be able to reprogram the savings on spending, which in any case they would have had to support directly, to start other environmental initiatives”.

«The path of attention for the reclamation of the territory continues», concludes Bottacin, «for which in the last two years we have allocated over 40 million euros for large-scale interventions. With the last announcement we had instead focused on small but urgent works, which could be immediately performed».

See also  "Now on with the nourishment work" - breaking latest news

You may also like

Commentary on the important news-Don’t let Xi Jinping...

Caltanissetta, meetings between human traffickers and the bosses...

The school authorities extremely banned the students of...

Guardian angels of schoolchildren, the Municipality rewards vigilant...

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the...

4 yuan Xi won 5.25 million yuan, a...

The decree to unlock the energy communities is...

Rain and snow cooling in the north hits...

Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope November 17/23, 2022

Optimizing prevention and control measures Guangdong speeds up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy