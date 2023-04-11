An image circulates on social networks that shows a possible new 10,000 Colombian peso bill with the image of Jorge Eliécer Gaitán.

The Bank of the Republic, the entity in charge of issuing the currency in Colombia, explained that the design presented in the image that circulates on networks was only one of the proposals that existed for the 10,000-peso bill that would commemorate the figure of Jorge Eliécer Gaitán .

One of the proposals that attracted the most attention and that today is part of “Those who never were” was that of the artist Óscar Muñoz, who would have proposed that the bill have a vertical shape and the colors of the Colombian flag.

10 thousand bills

The first 10,000-peso bill that circulated in the country was in 1992 and featured an Emberá woman, but it lasted only two years in circulation.

As of November 30, 1995, the new $10,000 bill was put into circulation. With this bill, in homage to the heroine of Independence, Policarpa Salavarrieta.

On December 7, 2016, the Banco de la República de Colombia put into circulation the new $10,000 bill, which has on the obverse the image of the anthropologist Virginia Gutiérrez together with the tree frog and the Victoria regia flower. The reverse highlights the landscape of the Amazon region in which the river, which approaches from the horizon, becomes a snake and the representation of a fisherman in a canoe and some animal species. Learn about its features and security elements in this video.