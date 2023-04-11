Radio Okapi/Ph. Esther I’m Not Afraid”/>

The Rural Economy Development Support Project (PROADER) will be implemented in seven of the DRC’s twenty-six provinces, the head of the said project announced on Monday April 10 at its launch in Mbuji-Mayi (Kasai). -Oriental).

The provinces concerned by PROADR are:

Kasai Oriental

and Central Kasaï

Kasai

the Kwilu

the Kwango

and Mai-Ndombe

and Central Congo.

PROADER is a government project attached to the Ministry of Rural Development. According to Michel Disonama, head of this project, PROADER benefits from funding of 67 million dollars, of which 55 million constitute the loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and nearly 3 million grants for a period of 5 years. .

The objective of this project is to increase the income of rural households, strengthen their resilience, and reduce chronic malnutrition in children under 5 years old.

“This is a project that aims to revitalize the rural economy. The project develops several activities, because our field of intervention is first of all the reinforcement of the Decentralized Territorial Entities (ETD), at the level of the sectors. We support the sectors to have good working environments. The project will build 30 ETD offices, at the level of 30 sectors, and also equip the ETDs with motorcycles. Beyond that, the project also works in productive investments, and here we have the 4 P strategy where we link agricultural companies that we call agricultural operators and populations”.

The project manager adds that “ the populations benefit from the logistics of these companies to increase their areas, because today instead of someone doing half a hectare, with the project, we can reach one hectare, one and a half hectares or two hectares per households ».

In addition to this economic aspect, there are commercial agreements where the company will buy back this production to allow the population to have income.

Finally, there are also social investments such as boreholes, the construction of markets, water sources and the establishment of 300 micro-enterprises for young people and women across the seven provinces, underlines Michel Disonama.