The Assembly of Representatives of Independent provides a period of 90 days to vote among the members of the current Board of Directors to the new president of the club to replace Fabián Domanwho this afternoon presented his resignation six months after taking office.

Article 98 of the institution’s Statute stipulates that during this period the first vice president will take office, a position currently occupied by the mayor of Lanús, Néstor Grindetti.

The future president of Independiente must meet the requirements set out in article 78: be over 24 years of age, have 10 years of seniority as a member, have no criminal record or bank disqualification, not be a participant in companies that maintain a relationship with the club, not have pending lawsuits against the institution and prove a paid activity.

The Assembly of Representatives is made up of 62 members of the ruling party and 28 of the opposition (15 from Gente de Independiente and 13 from the political space of former head Hugo Moyano).

Doman, 58, assumed the presidency on October 6 and this afternoon submitted his resignation in the face of an “economic, sports and judicial crisis that has no precedents,” as he argued in a letter posted on Twitter.

“The magnitude of the crisis was greater than expected and, above all things, the economic income was much lower than what was presumed,” Doman was surprised, who won the elections on October 2, 2022 with 71, 91% of the votes.

At the time of beginning his administration, the current ruling party verified that Independiente It has 27 debts with clubs, representatives and players, which reach a total of US$ 22,871,087.

Doman’s resignation occurs with the team without a coach (it is managed by Pedro Monzón on an interim basis) and ranked 25th among 28 teams in the Professional League, in the week prior to the classic with Racing Club, at home.

Members of the “Red” called themselves today at the club headquarters in Avellaneda through social networks.

In his brief tenure, Doman filed a criminal complaint against former President Hugo Moyano and his son Pablo -vice-, among others, for the million-dollar labor trial carried out by soccer player Gonzalo Verón.

The action was formalized before the federal court for the possible crimes of fraudulent administration and money laundering.

Verón, an Independiente soccer player between 2018 and 2020, filed a lawsuit for labor damages and had a first favorable ruling from Labor Court No. 2 of Avellaneda for $2,332 million with interest included.

