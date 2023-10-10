NEW BUS STATION INAUGURATED IN SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY « News cde

SANTA ROSA DELAGUARAY (special envoy) On the night of this Saturday, October 7, the Municipal Mayor Silvia Trubger in the company of the councilors inaugurated this majestic and imposing work made by local workers.

The approximate cost is Nine hundred and eighty million Guaraníes, which corresponds to the first part, and next year the construction of the other part will be completed, assured the communal chief.

From now on it will be called Santa Rosa del Aguaray Bus Station, located in the very center of the city, it has 20 commercial rooms between the ground and upper floors with a balcony open to the Py 03 route with a panoramic view towards the Peace Square.

The users will begin to occupy them from this Monday, they are those who had previously occupied the old rooms.

The event was attended by a significant number of people around the center, special guests, local authorities and National Deputy Leonardo Saiz. The event was opened by local artists such as Pedrito Flecha with his keyboard and the girl Doris Ahilen Peralta with a traditional Paraguayan dance and for the closing the group Los Riveros from Caaguazú was present, delighting those present with several musical hits.

