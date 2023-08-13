New car bomb attack leaves another policeman dead in Cauca

The escalation of violence in the department of Cauca shows no signs of abating. On the morning of Sunday, August 13, in Timba, a municipality of Buenos Aires in Cauca, he witnessed a devastating attack with a car bomb that resulted in the loss of a uniformed man.

Deputy Carmelo José García Gómez was the fatal victim of this brutal act, in which a vehicle loaded with explosives was detonated in the heart of Buenos Aires. The consequences were devastating, taking the life of a public servant committed to the safety of the community.

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, expressed his regret on social networks: «With a car bomb detonated in (…) Buenos Aires, the EMC has just assassinated subintendent Carmelo José García Gómez. We express our condolences to his family and we reiterate to the Public Force the instruction to confront this criminal organization with all available capabilities.”

The director of the Police, General William René Salamanca, explained that the attack was aimed directly at the Timba police station. In the midst of the consternation, he expressed: “We wholeheartedly accompany the family of our subintendent Carmelo José García, victim of the terrorist attack with a car bomb against the substation of the township of Timba, in Buenos Aires, Cauca, with the unwavering commitment to find the whereabouts of the murderers.

more violence

In a succession of heartbreaking events, another Police substation in the municipality of Cajibío, also in Cauca, was the target of a car bomb in the early hours of this morning. Fortunately, there were no loss of life or injuries.

These tragic incidents of violence are added to the cruel murder of three other members of the Police the day before, on Saturday, in the municipality of Morales, also in Cauca. The region is mired in a cycle of violence that does not let up and that continues to claim valuable lives from those who seek to protect the peace and security of their fellow citizens.

