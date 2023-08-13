Real Madrid Finds Replacement for Injured Courtois: Kepa Arriving from Chelsea

Real Madrid Moves Quickly to Replace Injured Courtois

Real Madrid has wasted no time in the transfer market and has already found a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who recently suffered a cruciate ligament injury during a training session. The Merengue initially had their sights set on Bono from Seville, but the deal fell through due to the upcoming African Cup scheduled for early 2024. The tournament would force the Moroccan goalkeeper, who is a fan of River, to miss approximately 10 games.

As a result, Real Madrid turned its attention to London, particularly Chelsea, in their search for a new goalkeeper. Kepa, who currently plays for Chelsea, is said to be the most viable option to replace Courtois and an official announcement could be made as early as next week. The Spaniard, who previously played for Athletic Club, is expected to join Real Madrid on loan from the Premier League to fill the significant void left by Courtois.

Interestingly, Kepa had almost finalized a deal with Bayern Munich, but the concrete possibility of joining Real Madrid completely altered his plans. The operation with Real Madrid is deemed both precise and cost-effective.

Upon joining Real Madrid, Kepa will compete with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who recently started the season with the Madrid team in their 2-0 victory against Athletic Club.

Real Madrid’s swift action in securing a replacement goalkeeper highlights their determination to maintain the team’s competitiveness and ensures they are well-prepared for the upcoming season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

