The Attorney General’s Office charged former magistrate Francisco Javier Ricaurte Gómez as allegedly responsible for the crime of bribery for giving or offering, which would be related to new facts of possible corruption in the administration of justice.

The evidence shows that, between 2015 and 2016, he would have received money for intervening to stop several processes that were being followed in the Supreme Court of Justice against Argenis Velásquez Ramírez and Nilton Córdoba Manyoma, then representatives to the Chamber for Putumayo and Chocó, respectively, who had lawyer Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera as their trusted defender.

In the investigation it was learned that Ricaurte Gómez, apparently, contacted through Moreno Rivera the auxiliary magistrate Camilo Andrés Ruiz, attached at the time to the office of Gustavo Malo Fernández, and they agreed that, in exchange for gifts, he would prevent the investigation from being opened. , issue an arrest warrant or issue any decision against the two congressmen.

For this action, Francisco Javier Ricaurte Gómez, allegedly, set what he called “fees” and readjusted the values ​​according to the complexity of the accusations and the evidence against the two appraisers. The evidence indicates that part of the agreed money, apparently, was received from the lawyer Moreno Rivera and another directly.

Likewise, it was established that as a result of the illegal commitment acquired, they were in preliminary investigation for two years, without any progress, three processes against the former representative Córdoba Manyoma and one against the former representative Velásquez Ramírez, who with the prior authorization of Ricaurte Gómez delivered money to the auxiliary magistrate through his trusted defender.