New CREO board of directors will be consolidated in the coming days – Crónica

Rafael Dávila Egüez, ex-prefect of Loja.

The CREO Movement, Creating Opportunities, according to Rafael Dávila Egüez, ex-prefect of Loja, is undergoing a restructuring process and due to legal obligation it must become a “party”. For this, they define a new directive in this province.

In recent days, changes and some names have been heard, who would be the new leaders of the group in Loja.

Dávila Egüez, in a brief dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that erroneous information is being generated on this issue.

He said that he continues to lead the group, while the legal process is completed and the move from “movement to party.”

In the meantime, “a provisional directive will be formed, but this will take a few weeks.”

Referring to some names that sound, among them, María de Lourdes Fernández, as the new provincial director; Dávila Egüez argued that they are suggested names, and that they must be confirmed, “until the National Electoral Council opens the creation file as a CREO party.”

Environment

Vicente Flores Torres, adherent to the CREO Movement and member of the Union of Collectives for Democracy, indicated that the changes in the directive were at the national level.

Regarding Loja and the names that would make up the new board, he asserted that these were considered in a private meeting with only a few members.

He noted that it was necessary to “convene an assembly so that there are some names and choose the best profiles, I think they were only from the intimate circle of Mr. Dávila…, they have not taken into account the majority of affiliates and militants.” In his opinion, this “harms the movement.” (YO)

proposed names

María de Lourdes Fernández, director.

Juan Carlos Moreno, deputy director.

Vanessa Mendieta, secretary.