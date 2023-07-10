New details would confirm the death of Iván Márquez

Last Thursday, July 6, the director of the CM& news program, Yamid Amat, announced that Iván Márquez, founder of the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ would have died in the Venezuelan jungle after aggravating the injuries that were generated after an attack received in August of 2022.

“CM& has confirmed that Ivan Marquez, one of the founders of the so-called Second Marquetalia, has died,” Yamid Amat said in an emergency broadcast.

However, it should be noted that the information continues without being verified by an official source that confirms with certainty the death of the guerrilla leader.

According to preliminary information, Márquez would have lost his life due to injuries from an attack that left serious scars on his legs and one arm, as well as damage to his brain.

Also read: Laura Ardila announces censorship of Planet for not publishing a book about the Chars

Also: Government and FARC dissidents will start peace talks

NotiCentro 1 CM& recently managed to obtain new exclusive information on the death of the top leader of the dissidence of Segunda Marquetalia.

The data revealed by this means indicate that “the death of the dissident was natural”, although the attack of which he had been a victim in 2022 had caused him delicate problems that deteriorated his health.

Other information that was released about the death of the peace signatory was that this attack would have left him without one of his arms and that the damage to the brain was due to a splinter that had penetrated his brain.

Finally, it is pertinent to remember that Iván Márquez was the chief negotiator of the FARC guerrillas who, despite initially accepting the peace agreement signed under the government of Juan Manuel Santos, months later made the decision to abandon the agreement and return to the jungle to be the leader of the dissidences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

