DOLOMYTHS RUN 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The spotlights will therefore be on the sky challenge, valid as the Italian round of the Golden Trail World Series, which will have the traditional Dolomite track as its setting with a development of 22 km, of which 10 uphill and 12 downhill. Departure from 1,750 meters of Canazei, then the competitors will face the suggestive passages at 2,239 meters of Passo Pordoi, at 1,829 meters of Forcella Pordoi, at 3,152 meters of Piz Boè (the highest point), then the beginning of the descent with the passage at the 2,871 meters of the Boè refuge, at the 2,300 meters of the enchanting Val Lasties, transit at Pian de Schiavaneis and arrival in Piazza Marconi in Canazei.

Everything is therefore ready for an event that promises, as always, to be of a high technical and promotional level. A total of 1,100 participants are expected, given the already 900 official entries and the start list with first-class athletes that will be completed close to the competition, which have been set at 200.

Waiting to meet the most eagerly awaited protagonists, two big names who have made the history of the last four editions have already confirmed that they will wear the Val di Fassa branded bib. We are talking about the Norwegian Stian Angermund and the Trentino Vermiglio Davide Magnini. However, the presence of the latter depends on the physical ailments that kept him still both on the occasion of the World Championships in Innsbruck and at the Mont Blanc Marathon. In the last five editions their name appears well imprinted in the roll of honor. The blue, who is also a ski mountaineering national team, won with two excellent chronometric performances in 2022 and 2019, and finished second in 2017, while the Norwegian achieved two affirmations in 2018 and 2021 and finished third twelve months ago. The most awaited duel in the world of skyrunning is therefore repeated, waiting to meet the other rivals. And among the pending accounts of the two talented sky runners there is also the dream of breaking the record that still belongs to the Spanish champion Kilian Jornet, who in 2013 set the clock at 2h00’11” after an epic head-to-head with the Italian Marco De Gasperi. The other records to be broken are those of the women’s race, established in 2021 by the Swiss Judith Wyder with 2h14’34”, therefore the best uphill time of Kilian in 1h16’00” and the Catalan Laura Orgué i Vila in 2015 with 1h29’30” . On the other hand, the downhill record has lasted for 15 years, from Piz Boè to the finish line in Canazei. It was established, both in 2007, by the Italian Fabio Bonfanti with 43’35” and the English Angela Mudge with 58’47”.

Among the novelties of the 25th edition, the departure will be brought forward to 8 and the competitors will have an extra hour available to complete the test, or five and a half hours in total. Thanks to the availability of the lift company, it will also be possible to follow the passages at high altitude in Forcella and Piz Boè using the Pordoi cable car. In addition, we have provided a bus upon reservation, which will allow you to follow the passages to Passo Pordoi uphill and to Pian De Schiavaneis in the final downhill section. Everything will begin on Friday 14 July with the briefing in Piazza Marconi di Canazei on Friday 14 at 6.30 pm, while an expo area will be set up in the park with the presence of no less than 20 stands between technical companies and realities that promote the typical products of Trentino and the Ladin Valley. The tender office is instead foreseen at the Marmolada Cinema. On Saturday evening at 20.30 there will be a big celebratory party at the Pala DMR, set up for the occasion in the Ciuch area, with the official awards ceremony followed by a musical concert with a band and the rhythms of Dj Dany.

On Sunday 16 July, at 10.30 am, the baby runners will be the protagonists, who will give life to a new edition of the Dolomyths Run Mini Skyrace, enlivening the streets of Canazei.

