This is Lic. Martha Guerrero, who in the last week was appointed as the new director of Culture of the Municipality of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú. She herself commented on the current operation of the institution, which was abandoned for a long time.

Likewise, Guerrero stressed that apart from the reopening of the music school, there is also a pending task to recover the Dance Ballet, strengthen internal tourism and promote festivals again to thus get out of the cultural setback that the city has today.

He explained that his agenda has strategic lines of action to carry out this premise in the departmental capital, promoting our museums, the different artistic manifestations and cultural spaces. In addition, seek to reactivate the National Jejuí Festival.