On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 12, Vallenato music singer Peter Manjarrés underwent an aesthetic procedure that will have him, for 15 daysoffstage.

It is a hair procedure that was performed at the Green Tower Business Center in Barranquilla. The decision was made in order to strengthen the hair strands of his hair, due to the alopecia he suffers from.

Thus, ‘El caballero’ would return to the stage for his presentation at the Vallenato Festival, on April 29, the day on which he will do his musical show with Carlos Vives and Ana del Castillo.

According to the ‘Primera línea’ portal, the doctors recommended the interpreter of ‘Me vale ver…’ not have sudden changes temperature or physical activity.