Home News Peter Manjarrés underwent an aesthetic procedure to improve his appearance
News

Peter Manjarrés underwent an aesthetic procedure to improve his appearance

by admin
Peter Manjarrés underwent an aesthetic procedure to improve his appearance

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 12, Vallenato music singer Peter Manjarrés underwent an aesthetic procedure that will have him, for 15 daysoffstage.

It is a hair procedure that was performed at the Green Tower Business Center in Barranquilla. The decision was made in order to strengthen the hair strands of his hair, due to the alopecia he suffers from.

Thus, ‘El caballero’ would return to the stage for his presentation at the Vallenato Festival, on April 29, the day on which he will do his musical show with Carlos Vives and Ana del Castillo.

According to the ‘Primera línea’ portal, the doctors recommended the interpreter of ‘Me vale ver…’ not have sudden changes temperature or physical activity.

See also  Hundreds of Manta fans celebrate the start of the film at the drive-in cinema in Essen

You may also like

Countdown for steam engine meeting in Dresden is...

Former Peruvian foreign ministers accuse Mexico of “violating...

Nevado del Ruiz: unstoppable seismicity and ash emission

No rockers: What’s behind the motorcycle parade in...

Deportivo Meridiano, sues CD Olmedo

In Germany they did not imagine it.

Xi Jinping inspects the navy in the southern...

The Chinese have nothing to do with the...

Three policemen kidnapped in the last week –...

Captured in Yopal alleged extortionist of the Farc...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy