9:29

Prodi: Pd has destroyed itself and now needs to be refounded

“Even if the Democratic Party has destroyed itself with its internal conflicts, it remains the only real party. But be careful: if you go to Congress, starting from the names, it will mean that the Democratic Party has also chosen to rely on a leader-phenomenon ». Romano Prodi tells the press. Before the elections in Bologna it was said: if it goes wrong, Prodi will support Elly Schlein as future leader. True? «A total invention! I will not support anyone, I will not endorse, I will absolutely not enter the congress that the Democratic Party will do, but which I personally ask for since 2019. Three years have passed! I thought then, and I still think, that it is urgent to re-establish the ideological and programmatic bases of the Democratic Party. But what a mistake to start with the names! It starts with a great popular debate, centered on about fifteen issues that are close to people’s hearts, those we talk about at the table: energy, school, health, climate change. Every week about twenty personalities, internal and external to the party, discuss it online with thousands and thousands of people, then extract the theses on which the party will have to measure itself », says Prodi.