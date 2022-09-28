The center-right is working on the composition of the government team. A project that sees the idea of appointing deputy premieres as a novelty. Two boxes that could be entrusted to Tajani and Matteo Salvini. The issue of reforms to be carried out is central. The co-ordinator of Fdi Donzelli: “We want to dialogue with everyone”
Calenda: Meloni government will last a maximum of six months
The double figure for his Third pole has not arrived, but Carlo Calenda in an interview with La Stampa says he is not disappointed: “We are the only case in Italian history in which a political movement born in a month has taken almost the ‘8%, 2 million and 200 thousand votes “. The electoral flows say “that we have made it through the whole of the Center-North and that we are the most voted by young people”. For Calenda the Democratic Party “is now a party in irreversible crisis, it will not be enough to change the secretary”. And there is a right “that will not be able to govern and that, in my opinion, lasts four, six months maximum because it is a super contentious coalition, with an inexperienced and incompetent ruling class”.
Prodi: Pd has destroyed itself and now needs to be refounded
“Even if the Democratic Party has destroyed itself with its internal conflicts, it remains the only real party. But be careful: if you go to Congress, starting from the names, it will mean that the Democratic Party has also chosen to rely on a leader-phenomenon ». Romano Prodi tells the press. Before the elections in Bologna it was said: if it goes wrong, Prodi will support Elly Schlein as future leader. True? «A total invention! I will not support anyone, I will not endorse, I will absolutely not enter the congress that the Democratic Party will do, but which I personally ask for since 2019. Three years have passed! I thought then, and I still think, that it is urgent to re-establish the ideological and programmatic bases of the Democratic Party. But what a mistake to start with the names! It starts with a great popular debate, centered on about fifteen issues that are close to people’s hearts, those we talk about at the table: energy, school, health, climate change. Every week about twenty personalities, internal and external to the party, discuss it online with thousands and thousands of people, then extract the theses on which the party will have to measure itself », says Prodi.
Orfini: holding the congress next year is late
“In this election campaign I have not found anyone who was happy to vote for us. When there was the election campaign with Veltroni we lost, but there was passion and enthusiasm. It is late to hold the congress next year and we need to involve our members in this discussion. I secretary? If we go on to two nominations a day, soon we will have more candidates than voters. I have been president of the Democratic Party for 5 years and 2 times the regent secretary, I have already had this honor ». This was stated by Matteo Orfini (Pd), to the microphones of the broadcast “L’Italia s’è desta” on Radio Cusano Campus.