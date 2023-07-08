Home » New initiative for animal husbandry informs the Federal Council
New initiative for animal husbandry informs the Federal Council

Just recently, the companies Agrarberatung, Breeders and Meier-Brakenberg founded the Initiative- Landwirtschaft-Deutschland (ILD). dr Dirk Hesse was hired as spokesman for the ILD.

Their aim is to keep animal husbandry in Germany in a sensible way. In addition, the ILD wants to provide politicians with tailor-made solutions that are of interest to animal owners. For example, a position paper was drawn up with concrete suggestions for saving energy using the example of geothermal heat exchangers. Further information is available from Dirk Hesse ([email protected]).

