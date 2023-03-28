Home News New kindergarten for Gunskirchen | News.at
News

New kindergarten for Gunskirchen | News.at

by admin
New kindergarten for Gunskirchen | News.at

In the fast-growing market town, the go-ahead is given for the construction of the new kindergarten in Straß. The two-storey building offers space for five kindergarten groups and three toddler groups. The construction costs will amount to around 4.1 million euros. The work should be completed by the beginning of the 2024/25 kindergarten year, after which the children can move into the new building in Straß.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place together with Mayor Christian Schöffmann, community representatives, architect Bettina Dornstädter, representatives of the general contractor BW Projekt and the construction company Eugen Traussner Bau.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The secrets of three symbolic places: the Fai tells the story of the Monte di Pietà, the Gabelli and the air-raid shelter

You may also like

Minister Durán says that 66,417 gang members have...

Call Center Be Call Group

Partial cancellations and delays in rail traffic on...

“They say that in El Salvador journalists are...

Man missing in Campoalegre, was found lifeless

The Provincial Drug Administration and the Greater Bay...

German bonds give way again

Hugo Pérez points to a preparation tour of...

The UN denounces arbitrary detentions in El Salvador

Andorfer brothers want to get to the top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy