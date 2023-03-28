In the fast-growing market town, the go-ahead is given for the construction of the new kindergarten in Straß. The two-storey building offers space for five kindergarten groups and three toddler groups. The construction costs will amount to around 4.1 million euros. The work should be completed by the beginning of the 2024/25 kindergarten year, after which the children can move into the new building in Straß.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place together with Mayor Christian Schöffmann, community representatives, architect Bettina Dornstädter, representatives of the general contractor BW Projekt and the construction company Eugen Traussner Bau.

