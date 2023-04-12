At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, the last route of the goat that goes to Florida managed to pass, and it is said that it managed to pass, because half an hour later this corregimiento would be completely cut off from Pereira, in the sector known as Las Peñas.

This emergency kept the road closed until around noon yesterday Tuesday, because the two yellow machines and the dump trucks were present in the sector at 9:03 in the morning and also caused the preventive evacuation of five families that are located on the other side of the road on the banks of the Otún river.

The people on both sides who got up early to work found in the transhipment, a moderate solution, because they still had to go through the material from the landslide, which caused one of them to fall with strong blows.

This situation has been repeated for years in different sectors of the road, the amount of material that falls onto the road varies, and no less than a week ago the issue of the threat that a landslide on the Buenos Aires farm threatens to drop nearly 3,000 cubic meters of earth, which due to the force of the fall are a great threat to the river.

All this hillside requires the union of efforts between the mayor’s office and the government, because there is a lot of food that is shipped through this road, as well as too many athletes and tourists who have become the livelihood of families in the area.

How does this emergency affect you?

Manuela Cotoa Chaverra – worker

“When I was making the transfer to go to work, as it was deep I put my foot on the stone but it was very smooth and I fell, I have a lot of color in my hand and my knee is burning.”

Hector Jesus Arias – conductor

“I’ve been waiting for three hours to be able to pass with the car, because I have material for a farm.”

Luz Morales – passerby

“I have to go through whatever it takes, I’m upset because I’m going for a job interview. We need their help, because it’s scary to pass”.