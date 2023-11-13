Home » New monosatellite Guaraní SAT 2 is projected
The Space Agency of Paraguay, projects to count on a new Guarani monosatellite SAT 2, said Monday the minister, General Osvaldo Almirón.

He explained that the mission on the second Paraguayan nanosatellite, in low Earth orbit (LEO), would allow short messages to be sent from the ground that could be retransmitted to other earth stations.

He added that there will also be applications for sending data in remote areas. It will also be possible to communicate in disaster zones, search and rescue operations.

Likewise, he highlighted that the design of the work allows the verification of different types of earth stations that are capable of establishing a radio link with the satellite prototype through the use of antennas.

Finally, he pointed out that this GuaraniSat-2 mission brings together the coordination and technical cooperation between engineers from the Paraguayan Space Agency, the Faculty of Engineering (FIUNA) and the Polytechnic Faculty (FPUNA) of the National University of Asunción.

