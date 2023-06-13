Home » New possibilities with Azure Arc Enabled SQL Server
New possibilities with Azure Arc Enabled SQL Server

New possibilities with Azure Arc Enabled SQL Server
13. June 2023

In the latest installment in the Microsoft Learn series Data Exposed you learn the benefits of connecting from SQL Server with Azure Arc know. Innovations and improvements are presented, new billing options for SQL Server are explained and shown how you can easily integrate SQL Server.

This episode demonstrates the many benefits of connecting SQL Server to Azure Arc. Among other things, you can take advantage of the latest improvements to optimize performance and scalability. In addition, different versions for a connection are presented in order to meet individual requirements.

Another highlight of the episode is the presentation of the Best Practices Assessment. With this you can ensure that your SQL Server installation follows best practices and is optimally configured. Finally, Anna Hoffman and Bob Ward share valuable tips and tricks to get you started using Azure Arc Enabled SQL Server facilitate.

