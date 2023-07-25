Home » New shootings in the US leave six dead and 20 injured
New shootings in the US leave six dead and 20 injured

by admin
Six people were killed and at least 20 others injured in shootings in Chicago this weekend.

On Saturday there was a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood in which one man was killed and four others were wounded, police said.

On the South Side shots were fired from an alley into a group of people Saturday night, hitting three people, two of them women.

A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the South Side.

Since Friday, police have responded to at least nine shootings. Forty people were shot, four fatally, throughout Chicago on the weekend of July 14, WLS-TV reported. (VOA information).

