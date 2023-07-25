Home » Colombia Faces Germany in Women’s World Cup 2023: TV channels and Streaming Options
Colombia Faces Germany in Women's World Cup 2023: TV channels and Streaming Options

Colombia Faces Germany in Women’s World Cup 2023: TV channels and Streaming Options

Title: Colombia Faces Germany in Women’s World Cup 2023: How to Watch

After narrowly missing out on a ticket to the top appointment in 2019, Colombia’s women’s soccer team now has a great opportunity to shine in the Women’s World Cup 2023. The team, led by coach Nelson Abadía, finds themselves in a challenging Group H, alongside South Korea, Germany, and Morocco.

Colombia’s second match in the tournament will be against the European powerhouse, Germany, on Sunday, July 30. The game will kick off at 4:30 pm in Colombia (same time for the Eastern United States and 6:30 pm in Argentina). The match will take place at the Sydney Football Stadium.

In their first appearance in the tournament, the Colombian team emerged victorious, defeating South Korea with a 2-0 scoreline. On the other hand, the Germans showcased their dominance by demolishing Morocco with a resounding 6-0 victory.

For fans eager to watch the highly-anticipated clash between Colombia and Germany, here is a breakdown of the TV channels and online streaming platforms that will broadcast the match:

TV Channels:
– Colombia: DSports 610/1610 HD, RCN, Caracol
United States: FOX Sports 1
– Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Paraguay: DSports 610/1610 HD

Streaming:
– Colombia: DGo
– Argentina: DGo
United States: Peacock, NBC Universo

So, mark your calendars and make sure to tune in to catch the thrilling Colombia vs. Germany encounter. The match promises to be an exciting clash between two talented teams battling for glory in the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Date: Sunday, July 30
Time:
– Colombia | United States ET: 4:30 pm
– Argentina: 6:30 pm.

