On March 22, Illig Maschinenbau, a leading supplier of packaging and thermoforming technology, will present its latest UAF thermoforming machine for processing plates, mainly for the production of technical components, at the Technology Day at its headquarters in Heilbronn (Germany). “The UAF thermoformer represents the next step in our production strategy. The flexible and modular design of our machines is crucial for expanding our product portfolio,” explained Jürgen Lochner, CTO/CSO of Illig.

The UAF thermoforming machine is based on a few specific features, including adjustable clamping frames, automatic plate loading and high energy efficiency. Shorter cycle times can also be achieved thanks to the integrated preheating. In addition, various machine sizes are available for all standard plate sizes. With the new UAF model, Illig continues to develop machines with high performance, sustainability and flexibility. At the Technology Day, visitors will be able to see not only the machine in operation, but also the new mold changer installed on it. The event program will also include various other live demonstrations and a presentation on the circular economy.

“Besides the UAF thermoforming machine, we will also be showing applications with different types of foils and materials resulting from the collaboration with our partners. Visitors will also be able to exchange views with our technicians on topics of interest to them, from thermoforming technology to automation, up to the circular economy and sustainability”, concluded Lochner.

