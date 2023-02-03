Home News New US military aid to Ukraine includes longer-range rockets
New US military aid to Ukraine includes longer-range rockets

The United States on Friday announced new military aid of nearly $2.2 billion to Ukraine, including ground-fired devices that could nearly double the range of the Ukrainian strike force against the Russians.

These are the Ground-Launched Small Bombs (GLSDBs), small-diameter missiles manufactured by Boeing and Saab that can fly up to 150 km and thus threaten Russian positions.

“This gives them a longer-range capability… that will allow them to carry out operations in defense of their country and reclaim their sovereign territory,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said.

Ukraine asked the United States for munitions that can fly farther than HIMARS rockets, with a range of 80 kilometers.

GLSDBs provide Ukraine with the ability to attack positions in Donbas, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and northern Crimea.

That could threaten major Russian supply lines, weapons depots, and air bases.

Ryder said he does not know how Ukraine will use the ammunition.

This nearly $2.2 billion in aid also includes “crucial air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its population,” “armored infantry vehicles” and ammunition for the HIMARS rocket launch system, the Pentagon reported.

Since the start of the Russian invasion at the end of February 2022, US authorities have allocated more than $29.3 billion to military aid to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

“The United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to respond to immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security needs,” the Pentagon said.

