New .week: Is our freedom at risk? | Videos | .a week

by admin
April 20, 2023

Hello, if you are interested in whether our free world is losing and if you are also worried about the upcoming elections, the new .week is here for you – with the perspective of Štefan Hríb and Martin Mojžiš, with an exclusive text by Francis Fukuyama and a global explanation by Marína Gálisová. In addition, in the new .week you will also find a continuation of the text about the fastest plane in the world, as well as a scientific text about vodka and its origin. I wish you a good weekend reading.

