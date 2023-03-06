Through his Twitter account, Nicolás Petro Burgos shared a press release in which he makes it clear that he is willing to cooperate with the authorities, as well as “confirm my innocence”.

He ruled out that the money received and about which he talks with Day Vasquez in chats they are neither from the mafia, nor from drug trafficking, nor from corruption.

He asked the press not to publish information regarding their living conditions, considering that this “borders on harassment.” He said that the disclosure of this information (residence address and financial data) puts his life at risk.

“I reject any interference in my personal and family life, in my residence and in the matters that involve my intimate sphere of which I am being a victim, such as publication of my residence address, putting my security at risk; as well as the bank statements which are duly justified with salary payments, bonuses and layoffs from my work as a deputy”, he said.

He indicated that he will refrain from any political participation, especially this year, when there are regional elections. He pointed out that until his innocence is confirmed, he will step aside in relation to the political process of the Historical Pact and Human Colombia.