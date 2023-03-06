Home News Nicolás Petro announces retirement from politics, after alleged corruption scandal
News

Nicolás Petro announces retirement from politics, after alleged corruption scandal

by admin
Nicolás Petro announces retirement from politics, after alleged corruption scandal

Through his Twitter account, Nicolás Petro Burgos shared a press release in which he makes it clear that he is willing to cooperate with the authorities, as well as “confirm my innocence”.

He ruled out that the money received and about which he talks with Day Vasquez in chats they are neither from the mafia, nor from drug trafficking, nor from corruption.

He asked the press not to publish information regarding their living conditions, considering that this “borders on harassment.” He said that the disclosure of this information (residence address and financial data) puts his life at risk.

“I reject any interference in my personal and family life, in my residence and in the matters that involve my intimate sphere of which I am being a victim, such as publication of my residence address, putting my security at risk; as well as the bank statements which are duly justified with salary payments, bonuses and layoffs from my work as a deputy”, he said.

He indicated that he will refrain from any political participation, especially this year, when there are regional elections. He pointed out that until his innocence is confirmed, he will step aside in relation to the political process of the Historical Pact and Human Colombia.

See also  World tourism heads to pre-pandemic levels

You may also like

This compensates for missed lessons – almost everywhere

From character collaborations to unique prizes… Convenience store...

Trump’s Election Message: In 2016 I Was Your...

Unvaccinated Djokovic withdraws entry for Indian Wells

Han Ye-jong Knua Symphony Orchestra invited to perform...

Uribe once again asks his party not to...

The first session of the 14th National People’s...

Plans for a new basketball court in Konkordiapark...

Wayne Shorter moved into eternity | Culture |...

Police operation: Visitors riot at Creed III performance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy