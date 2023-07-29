Nicolás Petro is already in Bogotá awaiting the hearing against him

The woman, however, has indicated that the resources never entered Gustavo Petro’s campaign and instead were used by Nicolás to cover personal expenses and some luxuries that could not be explained with his salary as a deputy from the Atlantic.

The marital troubles that placed Nicolás Petro against the ropes

With his entry into politics, Petro Burgos became a well-known figure in Barranquilla where in 2020 he began a relationship with Day Vásquez who on August 7, 2022, the day Gustavo Petro was inaugurated, appeared in the photograph of the presidential family as the wife of the president’s eldest son.

The relationship ended at the end of last year and, in March of this year, Vásquez said in an interview with Semana magazine that drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, alias “the Marlboro man,” he gave Nicolás Petro “more than 600 million pesos (about 153,000 dollars today) for the father’s campaign.”

