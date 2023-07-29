Home » Nicolás Petro is already in Bogotá awaiting the hearing against him
News

Nicolás Petro is already in Bogotá awaiting the hearing against him

by admin
Nicolás Petro is already in Bogotá awaiting the hearing against him

The woman, however, has indicated that the resources never entered Gustavo Petro’s campaign and instead were used by Nicolás to cover personal expenses and some luxuries that could not be explained with his salary as a deputy from the Atlantic.

The marital troubles that placed Nicolás Petro against the ropes

With his entry into politics, Petro Burgos became a well-known figure in Barranquilla where in 2020 he began a relationship with Day Vásquez who on August 7, 2022, the day Gustavo Petro was inaugurated, appeared in the photograph of the presidential family as the wife of the president’s eldest son.

The relationship ended at the end of last year and, in March of this year, Vásquez said in an interview with Semana magazine that drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, alias “the Marlboro man,” he gave Nicolás Petro “more than 600 million pesos (about 153,000 dollars today) for the father’s campaign.”

See also  Roof on fire in Bastia d'Alpago

You may also like

I Cantieri dell’Imaginario, applause, big names and a...

The judge’s wife tortured 14-year-old Rizwana daily with...

Camilo Quiroz registered as a candidate for Mayor...

Ministry of Water Resources Implements Flood Defense Measures...

Thunderstorms in the Dolomites, landslide on 4 cars...

Ashura Day was celebrated with religious devotion and...

8 suggestions on how to serve and plate...

From Fertilia to Trieste to remember the journey...

Confusion in the Senate: Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Voting...

The religious state and the civil state –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy