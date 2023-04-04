On the way home from a bar in the night of March 26, a night owl in Linz was robbed by a duo of robbers.

As a result of extensive criminal investigations, officials from the Linz City Police Command have now been able to track down two suspects, the police said. You are strongly suspected of having committed the robbery in the Auwiesen district.

The two accused are a 16-year-old Austrian citizen from Linz and an unsteady 29-year-old Syrian. Both made extensive confessions during their interrogations and admitted to having stolen keys and a mobile phone from the 48-year-old victim, taking advantage of his heavy drinking.

Threatened and robbed

They then threatened the man and asked him to hand over cash. Which the man did. But this was not enough for the two – they used violence and robbed the victim of his purse and its contents.

They ended up using the debit card eight times for different payments. The public prosecutor’s office in Linz ordered the arrests and house searches of both suspects.

Her motive: financing her heroin addiction. They were taken to Linz Prison.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper